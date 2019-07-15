Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Toddler dies after falling into grease trap at Tim Horton's restaurant, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A 3-year-old boy fell into a grease trap behind a New York Tim Horton’s on Monday in what Rochester police called a "horrifying episode."

The toddler had come to work with his mother, an employee at the eatery, when the incident occurred, officials said.

Rochester police Capt. Frank Umbrino called the incident a “horrifying episode,” according to WHAM-TV.

Emergency personnel tried to administer CPR before the boy was taken away by an ambulance, witnesses told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

Neither the boy or his mother were identified.

Police were still investigating the incident.

