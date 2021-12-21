Times Square New Year’s 2022 celebration likely to be scaled back because of omicron: report

New York City’s plans to ring in 2022 in Times Square are expected to be scaled back because of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases, a report says.

The iconic annual celebration will likely be operating under a reduced capacity and attendees will have to wear masks, despite the event taking place outside, sources familiar with ongoing planning told Fox5 NY .

The station added that revelers are already expected to show proof of vaccination to be admitted into Times Square on Dec. 31, while those who can’t receive the vaccine because of a medical condition must present a recent negative COVID test .

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his office will make a final decision on whether the city will cancel or modify the event this week, according to Fox5 NY .

"Folks who are planning on being there, be ready to, but if we have to modify those plans in a way, we're certainly going to let people know that in just the next few days," he reportedly said.

New York State reported 23,391 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its Department of Health said.