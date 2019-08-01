Three foreign tourists found dead in Alaska lake identified

The three tourists who were found dead Tuesday in a popular glacial lake in Alaska have been identified, officials said.

Authorities in Valdez, Alaska recovered the bodies of two people floating in the Valdez Glacier Lake next to an overturned canoe and another floating a short distance away with head trauma, a statement from the city said.

The three were identified Thursday as Manfred Brida, 62, an Austrian national, and German nationals Maria Elisabeth Schroer, 68, and 66-year-old Albrecht Paul Thomas Schroder-Schroer.

They were wearing life jackets when they were found. The area surrounding them was littered with icebergs, glacial slush and challenging terrain that made rescue attempts difficult.

Authorities recovered a plastic box with the identification of one of the tourists and keys to a motor home parked in the Valdez Glacier viewing area.

The canoe, paddles and personal items of the deceased were also recovered.

