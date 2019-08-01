Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Alaska
Published

Three foreign tourists found dead in Alaska lake identified

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The three tourists who were found dead Tuesday in a popular glacial lake in Alaska have been identified, officials said.

Authorities in Valdez, Alaska recovered the bodies of two people floating in the Valdez Glacier Lake next to an overturned canoe and another floating a short distance away with head trauma, a statement from the city said.

Three foreign tourists found dead Tuesday in an Alaskan lake have been identified .

Three foreign tourists found dead Tuesday in an Alaskan lake have been identified . (Google Street View)

The three were identified Thursday as Manfred Brida, 62, an Austrian national, and German nationals Maria Elisabeth Schroer, 68, and 66-year-old Albrecht Paul Thomas Schroder-Schroer.

They were wearing life jackets when they were found. The area surrounding them was littered with icebergs, glacial slush and challenging terrain that made rescue attempts difficult.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities recovered a plastic box with the identification of one of the tourists and keys to a motor home parked in the Valdez Glacier viewing area.

The canoe, paddles and personal items of the deceased were also recovered.

.