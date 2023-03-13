Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Three Cincinnati hospital patients test positive for Legionella: reports

Unknown if patients are diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease

Pilar Arias
An Ohio hospital has switched to bottled water for staff, patients and guests after three patients recently tested positive for the presence of Legionella. 

Legionella is "a common organism routinely found in the public water supply," The Christ Hospital in Mount Auburn spokesperson told FOX19 late Friday.

It is not clear whether the patients are actually diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease, which is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, according to FOX19. 

The bacteria is most commonly found in water including groundwater, fresh, marine surface and potable water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Christ Hospital exterior
    Image 1 of 2

    The Christ Hospital shown from the outside. Three patients have recently tested positive for the presence of Legionella. (FOX19 (WXIX))

  • Front view of The Christ Hospital.
    Image 2 of 2

    Front entrance of Christ Hospital where staff, patients, and guests were diagnosed with Legionella in Cincinnati. (Google Maps)

A hospital statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer Saturday said it remains "inconclusive where the patients contracted the bacteria," but the medical facility immediately began increased water testing protocols and started an investigation. The use of bottled water is being done "out of an abundance of caution."

Normal hospital operations are continuing with no interruption to patient care, the statement read.