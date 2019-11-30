2 Arizona children, both 5, found dead, one still missing after swept away by floodwaters from heavy storms

The bodies of a missing boy and girl, both 5 years old, have been found and another child, age 6, was still missing Saturday after floodwaters that struck central Arizona on Friday carried away the vehicle in which they were riding, authorities said.

A low-pressure system brought heavy storms that closed down roads and left thousands in the area without power.

"GCSO [Gila County Sheriff's Office] says they located the body of a second child, a 5-year-old girl. They are hopeful they'll be able to find the last child, believed to be a girl," a reporter for FOX 10 Phoenix tweeted Saturday.

The sheriff's office said more than 50 professionals and volunteers were deployed to search for the children after their family got caught in Tonto Creek, about 200 miles east of Pheonix.

Two of the adults and four other children in the submerged RV were rescued by a helicopter after they managed to crawl out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency was declared in Tusayan, Ariz., south of Grand Canyon National Park, due to heavy snow and lack of electricity, while holiday traffic slowed to a crawl after the inclement weather struck parts of northern Arizona, California and Oregon this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The heavy snow forced sections of Interstates 17 and 40 to close Thursday into early Friday in northern Arizona, because of multiple cars spinning out, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Several other roads were closed Friday morning in northern Arizona. The interstate reopened midday Friday.

The Flagstaff area received 8 to 12 inches of snow as of early Friday, and the National Weather Service said travel was not recommended in the area.

Three "unusual" tornados were also reported to have struck Pheonix on Friday, the first time since 1950 that three twisters were observed on the same day in Maricopa County, according to the National Weather Service.

In California, heavy snow crept through the higher elevation areas, forcing a portion of Interstate 5 to close from Grapevine to Castaic on Thursday morning. Motorists were reported to have spent hours on the road, with some even spending the night in their vehicles.

The storm, which knocked down trees and power in the area, also closed several other major routes in Southern California; 48 inches of snow was measured at Big Bear Lake, Calif., and Snowbasin, Utah, the NWS said.

On Saturday, the snow was expected to wind down in the west before bringing blizzard conditions to parts of the Great Plains and northern Midwest on Saturday. Strong winds -- which could reach 85 miles per hour in Boulder, Colo. -- were expected to last through Saturday afternoon, the outlet reported.

On Sunday, a winter storm named "Ezekiel" was expected to bring potential blizzard conditions as it moves from the great plains to the eastern United States.

The storm, which was expected to reach the area late Sunday into Monday, has the potential to be the first major snowstorm for areas like New York City and Boston, according to the NWS.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were offering flight waivers for Sunday and Monday due to the potential storms.