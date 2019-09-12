This Day in History: Sept. 13
On this day, Sept. 13 ...
1996: Tupac Shakur dies days after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.
Also on this day:
- 1943: Chiang Kai-Shek becomes president of China.
- 1971: The four-day revolt at the maximum-security prison in Attica, N.Y., ends when state police and national guardsmen storm the facility. Forty-two people die.
- 1993: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasir Arafat shake hands after signing a historic peace agreement.
- 2004: Oprah gives away nearly 300 new cars to members of her studio audience.