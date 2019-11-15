This Day in History: Nov. 15

On this day, Nov. 15 …

1984: Stephanie Fae Beauclair, the infant publicly known as “Baby Fae” who had received a baboon’s heart to replace her own congenitally deformed one, dies at Loma Linda University Medical Center in California three weeks after the transplant.

Also on this day:

1777: The Second Continental Congress approves the Articles of Confederation.

1806: Explorer Zebulon Pike sees the mountaintop now known as Pikes Peak in present-day Colorado.

1864: During the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman begin their "March to the Sea" from Atlanta; the campaign would end with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.

1937: At the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate meet in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.

1959: Four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kan., are found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith would be convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book "In Cold Blood.")

1966: The flight of Gemini 12, the final mission of the Gemini program, ends successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. splash down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.

1982: Funeral services are held in Moscow's Red Square for Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev.

1998: Kwame Ture, the civil rights activist formerly known as Stokely Carmichael, dies in Guinea at age 57.

2008: World leaders battling an economic crisis agree in Washington to flag risky investing and regulatory weak spots in hopes of avoiding future financial meltdowns.

2008: A wildfire destroys nearly 500 mobile homes in Los Angeles.

2013: Toronto Mayor Rob Ford vows to take the City Council to court after it votes overwhelmingly to strip him of some of his powers over his admitted drug use, public drinking and increasingly erratic behavior.