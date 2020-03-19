This Day in History: March 22

2019: Special Counsel Robert Mueller submits his long-awaited report on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race and possible collusion with Trump associates to the Justice Department.

Also on this day:

1765: The British Parliament passes the Stamp Act to raise money from the American colonies, which fiercely resist the tax. (The Stamp Act would be repealed a year later.)

1882: President Chester Alan Arthur signs a measure outlawing polygamy.

1894: Hockey’s first Stanley Cup championship game is played; home team Montreal defeats Ottawa, 3-1.

1933: During Prohibition, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs a measure to make wine and beer containing up to 3.2 percent alcohol legal.

1941: The Grand Coulee hydroelectric dam in Washington state officially goes into operation.

1963: The Beatles’ debut album, "Please Please Me," is released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone.

1968: President Lyndon B. Johnson announces that Gen. William C. Westmoreland, the commander of American forces in Vietnam, will leave that post to become the U.S. Army’s new Chief of Staff.

1968: The first Red Lobster restaurant opens in Lakeland, Fla.

1978: Karl Wallenda, the 73-year-old patriarch of "The Flying Wallendas" high-wire act, falls to his death while attempting to walk a cable strung between two hotel towers in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

1988: Both houses of Congress override President Ronald Reagan's veto of the Civil Rights Restoration Act.

1990: A jury in Anchorage, Alaska, finds former tanker captain Joseph Hazelwood not guilty of three major charges in connection with the Exxon Valdez oil spill, but convicts him of a minor charge of negligent discharge of oil.

1991: High school instructor Pamela Smart, accused of recruiting her teenage lover and his friends to kill her husband, Gregory, is convicted in Exeter, N.H., of murder-conspiracy and being an accomplice to murder and is sentenced to life in prison without parole.

1997: Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, becomes the youngest ladies' world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.

1997: Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, becomes the youngest ladies' world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.

2004: Terry Nichols goes on trial for state charges for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. (Nichols, already serving a life sentence for his conviction on federal charges, would be found guilty of 161 state murder charges, but again spared the death penalty when the jury couldn't agree on his sentence.)

2014: A barge and cargo ship collision in the Houston Ship Channel dumps nearly 170,000 gallons of heavy fuel oil.

Pope Francis names the first members of a commission to advise him on sex abuse policy. 2014: The Los Angeles Dodgers open the Major League Baseball season with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Sydney Cricket Ground in MLB’s first regular-season game in Australia.