This Day in History: June 25
On this day, June 25 …
2009: Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” dies in Los Angeles at age 50.
Also on this day:
- 1876: Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry are wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
- 1910: President William Howard Taft signs the White-Slave Traffic Act, more popularly known as the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport women across state lines for "immoral" purposes.
- 1947: "The Diary of a Young Girl," the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, is first published.
- 1950: War breaks out in Korea as forces from the communist North invade the South.
- 1967: The Beatles perform and record their new song "All You Need Is Love" during the closing segment of "Our World," the first-ever live international telecast which is carried by satellite from 14 countries.
- 2009: Farrah Fawcett dies in Santa Monica, Calif., at age 62.
- 2009: North Korea vows to enlarge its atomic arsenal and warns of a "fire shower of nuclear retaliation" in the event of a U.S. attack, as the regime marks the 1950 outbreak of the Korean War.
- 2013: Democratic Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis begins a one-woman filibuster to block a GOP-led effort to impose stringent new abortion restrictions across the nation's second-most populous state. (Republicans would vote to end the filibuster minutes before midnight.)
- 2018: Facing rising costs from new tariffs, Harley-Davidson announces that it would begin shifting the production of motorcycles sold in Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas; President Trump accuses the company of waving a "White Flag" in the tariff dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.