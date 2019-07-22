Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: July 22

Fox News
Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, aka the Milwaukee Cannibal, is an American serial killer and sex offender, who committed the rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with many of his later murders also involving necrophilia, cannibalism and the permanent preservation of body parts, typically all or part of the skeletal structure. Dahmer was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment on February 15, 1992. (Photo by Curt Borgwardt/Sygma via Getty Images)

On this day, July 22 …

1991: Police in Milwaukee arrest Jeffrey Dahmer, who would later confess to murdering 17 men and boys.

Also on this day:

  • 1862: President Abraham Lincoln presents to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
  • 1934:  Bank robber John Dillinger is shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie "Manhattan Melodrama."
  • 1937: The U.S. Senate rejects President Franklin D. Roosevelt's proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.
  • 1975: The House of Representatives joins the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
  • 1992: Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escapes from his luxury prison near Medellin.
  • 2005: A labor agreement ends an NHL lockout that canceled the previous hockey season.
  • 2009: President Barack Obama tells a prime-time press conference that Cambridge, Mass., police acted "stupidly" in the arrest of prominent black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., and that despite racial progress, blacks and Hispanics are still singled out unfairly for arrest.  