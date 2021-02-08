This Day in History: Feb. 9

On this day, Feb. 9 ...

1964: The Beatles make their first live American television appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show," broadcast from New York on CBS.

Also on this day:

1825: The House of Representatives elect John Quincy Adams president after no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes.

1861: Jefferson Davis is elected provisional president of the Confederate States of America at a congress held in Montgomery, Ala.

1942: The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff holds its first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II.

1942: Daylight-saving "War Time" goes into effect in the United States, with clocks moving one hour forward.

1942: The SS Normandie, a former French liner being refitted for the U.S. Navy at a New York pier, catches fire. (It would capsize early the next morning).