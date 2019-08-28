This Day in History: Aug. 29

On this day, Aug. 29 ...

2005: Hurricane Katrina slams into the U.S. Gulf Coast, destroying beachfront towns in Mississippi and Louisiana, displacing a million people, and killing more than 1,000.

Also on this day:

1842: The Treaty of Nanking is signed, ending the Opium Wars and ceding the island of Hong Kong to Britain.

1949: The U.S.S.R. tests its first atomic bomb.