This Day in History: Aug. 22
On this day, Aug. 22 ...
1902: Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first U.S. president to ride in a car.
Also on this day:
- 1864: The International Committee of the Red Cross is founded in Geneva, Switzerland.
- 2003: Alabama's chief justice, Roy Moore, is suspended for refusing to move a Ten Commandments monument from the state courthouse.
- 2004: Two paintings by Edvard Munch, "The Scream" and "Madonna," are stolen in a brazen daylight heist in front of staff and visitors at the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway.
- 2012: Russia and Vanuatu joined the World Trade Organization.