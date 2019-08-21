Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History: Aug. 22

On this day, Aug. 22 ...

1902: Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first U.S. president to ride in a car.

Also on this day:

  • 1864: The International Committee of the Red Cross is founded in Geneva, Switzerland.
  • 2003: Alabama's chief justice, Roy Moore, is suspended for refusing to move a Ten Commandments monument from the state courthouse.
  • 2004: Two paintings by Edvard Munch, "The Scream" and "Madonna," are stolen in a brazen daylight heist in front of staff and visitors at the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway.
  • 2012: Russia and Vanuatu joined the World Trade Organization. 