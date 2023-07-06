Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Thieves in Philadelphia use stolen U-Haul to rip ATM from grocery store, video shows

ATM stolen from 7-Days’ Mini-Market in North Philadelphia

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for three suspects who used a stolen U-Haul truck to rip an ATM out of a grocery store on Tuesday morning. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

A brazen trio was caught on video ripping an ATM out of a Philadelphia grocery store Tuesday morning using a stolen U-Haul truck, authorities said.

The theft happened around 5 a.m. at 7-Days’ Mini-Market located at 2462 North 29th Street in North Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The suspects backed the stolen U-Haul box truck to the front doors of the store and hooked a chain to the ATM in the store’s vestibule, according to police.

Surveillance video showed the truck yanking the ATM through the doorway and into the street.

suspect holding chain

One suspect hooked a chain to the ATM before using a stolen U-Haul truck to rip the machine from the store, police said. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Two of the suspects lifted the ATM into the cargo area of the truck before they sped off in an unknown direction, police said.

atm ripped out of store

The thieves loaded the ATM onto the U-Haul truck and sped away. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Investigators recovered the stolen U-Haul on the 2400 block of West Montgomery Avenue. 

The ATM was later found empty on the 1800 block of North Taylor Street. It was unclear how much cash was stolen from the machine.

suspects walking outside

Police described the suspects as Black males wearing dark clothing. No further information was immediately available. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police described the three suspects as Black males wearing hoods and dark clothing.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.