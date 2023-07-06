Thieves in Philadelphia use stolen U-Haul to rip ATM from grocery store, video shows

A brazen trio was caught on video ripping an ATM out of a Philadelphia grocery store Tuesday morning using a stolen U-Haul truck, authorities said.

The theft happened around 5 a.m. at 7-Days’ Mini-Market located at 2462 North 29th Street in North Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The suspects backed the stolen U-Haul box truck to the front doors of the store and hooked a chain to the ATM in the store’s vestibule, according to police.

Surveillance video showed the truck yanking the ATM through the doorway and into the street.

MARYLAND POLICE ARREST MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING WOMAN WITH STOLEN FORKLIFT IN HOME DEPOT PARKING LOT

Two of the suspects lifted the ATM into the cargo area of the truck before they sped off in an unknown direction, police said.

Investigators recovered the stolen U-Haul on the 2400 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

3 PLEAD GUILTY IN CONNECTION TO BURGLARY RING THAT STOLE ART, OTHER ITEMS INCLUDING POLLOCK, WARHOL

The ATM was later found empty on the 1800 block of North Taylor Street. It was unclear how much cash was stolen from the machine.

Police described the three suspects as Black males wearing hoods and dark clothing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.