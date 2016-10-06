The Latest: Suspect named in killing of LA sheriff's deputy

In this Aug. 19, 2014, photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows LASD Sgt. Steven Owen. He was shot and killed, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, while answering a burglary report and the suspected gunman was arrested after commandeering his patrol car, ramming a second police vehicle, then hiding in a home as two teenagers cowered, authorities said. Sgt. Steven Owen, 53, died at a hospital about two hours after he was gunned down behind a home in Lancaster, a desert community north of Los Angeles. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP) (The Associated Press)
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Officer Neal B. Tyler, at podium, with other officials discuss LASD Lancaster Sheriff's Deputy involved shooting, and the loss of Sgt. Steve Owen, a 29 year veteran of the department, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Lancaster, Calif. Authorities say 53-year-old Sgt. Owen died at a hospital Wednesday, several hours after he was shot while responding to a report of a burglary in a neighborhood in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles. (Nicole Nishida/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP) (The Associated Press)
LOS ANGELES – The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
Authorities have identified a man suspected of fatally shooting a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant who responded to a burglary report.
The Sheriff's Department 27-year-old Trenton Trevon Lovell of Lancaster has been booked for investigation of murder and is being held without bail.
Lovell was arrested Wednesday near the scene where 53-year-old Sgt. Steven Owen was shot. The 29-year department veteran died at a hospital.
Sheriff Jim McDonnell plans a press conference Thursday afternoon at Lancaster in the high desert north of Los Angeles.