The Latest: Suspect named in killing of LA sheriff's deputy

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Authorities have identified a man suspected of fatally shooting a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant who responded to a burglary report.

The Sheriff's Department 27-year-old Trenton Trevon Lovell of Lancaster has been booked for investigation of murder and is being held without bail.

Lovell was arrested Wednesday near the scene where 53-year-old Sgt. Steven Owen was shot. The 29-year department veteran died at a hospital.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell plans a press conference Thursday afternoon at Lancaster in the high desert north of Los Angeles.