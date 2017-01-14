The Latest: Rapist locked up because of 'distorted thinking'

next Image 1 of 2

The Latest on a judge's order to send a notorious California serial rapist back to a state mental hospital for violating terms of his release (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A judge has ordered a notorious California serial rapist back to a state mental hospital because of concerns by therapists about the man's fantasies.

Judge Richard Loftus wrote Thursday that treatment supervisors felt Christopher Hubbart had not come to grips with his "distorted thinking."

Loftus says therapists found Hubbart failed five polygraphs, tried to mislead the examiner and thwart the tests.

Los Angeles prosecutors say Hubbart was recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year.

Hubbart has acknowledged sexually assaulting at least 40 women between 1971 and 1982.

His release in 2014 was protested by women who picketed outside his house and he received death threats.

The judge says those actions and repeated efforts by prosecutors to revoke his release undermined his treatment.

Hubbart's lawyer had no immediate comment.

1:02 p.m.

A judge has ordered a notorious serial rapist who muffled victim's screams with a pillowcase back to a California state mental hospital because he violated terms of his release.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Friday that a judge in Northern California revoked the conditional release of Christopher Hubbart.

Lacey says the judge recommitted Hubbart to Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year.

Lacey says the 65-year-old who raped dozens of women between 1971 and 1982 remains a danger and needs additional treatment.

Hubbart was taken into custody at his Los Angeles County residence in August after failing five polygraph tests.

Hubbart's release in 2014 was widely criticized and protesters routinely demonstrated outside his house in a sparsely populated desert area.