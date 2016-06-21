The Latest: Nevada sheriff: Suspect confesses in death

The Latest on the arrest of a suspect in the death of a North Carolina bride-to-be (all times local):

12 p.m.

A sheriff in Nevada says a North Carolina man has confessed to killing a woman who was pulled from her burning apartment in Charlotte last weekend.

A statement from Nye County, Nevada, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said that 28-year-old Matthew Thomas Benner confessed when he was arrested Monday near Las Vegas.

Benner is charged with murder in the death Saturday of 27-year-old Amanda Strous, who lived in the same apartment complex as Benner. She was to be married next month.

The sheriff said Benner was arrested without incident after authorities traced a signal from his cellphone and found him asleep in his vehicle. He is awaiting a hearing on his extradition to North Carolina to stand trial on the charges.

10:45 a.m.

Authorities have charged a man with murder in the death of a 27-year-old North Carolina bride-to-be who was pulled from her burning apartment.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told local media that 28-year-old Matthew Thomas Benner was arrested near Las Vegas on Monday.

Police have not released a motive in the killing of 27-year-old Amanda Strous, who authorities say lived in the same Charlotte apartment complex as Benner.

Strous was found Saturday evening and died at a hospital. Authorities think the fire was intentionally set. She was to be married next month.

Benner is awaiting an extradition hearing. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania said on their website that Strous was a field hockey player from 2007-2010. She then was an assistant coach there as she completed her master's degree.