The Latest: Manafort tax returns released after fraud trial

The Latest on federal cases involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Special counsel prosecutors and attorneys for Paul Manafort are releasing several years of the former Trump campaign chairman's tax returns that were at the center of his criminal trial.

The document release Friday comes after The Associated Press requested access to the documents and an attorney acting for the wire service and other news outlets got involved.

The documents were admitted into evidence during Manafort's trial and several portions were read aloud, but special counsel Robert Mueller's office had withheld them.

Prosecutors say Manafort falsified the documents, leaving off millions in income. A jury convicted Manafort of eight felony counts of filing false tax returns, failing to report foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.

He has since pleaded guilty in a second criminal case and is cooperating with Mueller's Russia investigation.

___

6:15 a.m.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is due back in a Virginia courtroom to decide whether he will be sentenced on fraud charges before or after he completes his cooperation with prosecutors.

Manafort was convicted in federal court in Alexandria on tax- and bank-fraud charges largely unconnected to his work on the Trump campaign.

After his conviction, Manafort struck a plea deal on separate charges in the District of Columbia and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Prosecutors had wanted to delay Manafort's sentencing until his cooperation was complete, but Virginia Judge T.S. Ellis expressed concerns about the delay and scheduled a hearing for Friday afternoon.

Manafort will appear in court in a prison jumpsuit; the judge denied a request he be allowed to wear civilian clothes.