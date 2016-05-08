The Latest: Lottery players in NJ wish Powerball winner well

The Latest on the winning ticket sold in New Jersey in the $429 million Powerball drawing (all times local):

11 a.m.

Lottery players in New Jersey who don't hold the winning Powerball ticket say they wish the big winner well.

Sipping coffee in a convenience store parking lot in Jackson Township on Sunday morning, John Warren joked that he had all the winning numbers that were drawn in Saturday night's drawing.

Unfortunately, he didn't have more than two of them on any one of the $40 worth of tickets he had bought. But he won $2 — enough to pay for his coffee.

A store clerk said many people were asking if he knew where the winning ticket was sold or if anyone had claimed the prize.

Officials said early Sunday the location will not be disclosed until certain security procedures are completed. They anticipate the location will be revealed by Monday.

7:30 a.m.

Lottery officials in New Jersey say the winning ticket that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing worth $429.6 million was sold in Mercer County.

In a statement, New Jersey Lottery executive director Carole Hedinger calls winning the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history "a life-changing event."

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 5-25-26-44-66 and the Powerball number is 9.

The jackpot Saturday had climbed to nearly $430 million, making the prize the largest since a record $1.6 billion payout in January.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

___

12:30 a.m.

One ticket sold in New Jersey has matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing worth $429.6 million.

Powerball officials said early Sunday the location of where the ticket was sold was not immediately known.

