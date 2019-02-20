The Latest: Court records say 2 knew man wanted fiancee dead

The Latest on the criminal cases tied to a Colorado woman's death (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

At least two people knew a man was pressuring his girlfriend to kill his fiancee before that woman's sudden disappearance.

That's according to court records unsealed Wednesday in the criminal case against Patrick Frazee.

According to court records, two friends were told by Krystal Jean Lee Kenney in October that Frazee wanted her to kill Berreth. The women were later interviewed by police investigating Berreth's Nov. 22 disappearance.

Investigators testified during a Tuesday hearing that Kenney told police he fatally beat Berreth with a baseball bat that day and burned her body.

___

10 a.m.

Police investigating the disappearance of a Colorado woman found blood on a bottle of bleach and a mop during a mid-December search of her fiance's property.

The information is contained in court records unsealed Wednesday in the criminal case against Patrick Frazee.

According to court records, tests of the blood found on the objects are not complete yet.

Berreth's body has not been located. Investigators testified during a Tuesday hearing that Frazee's girlfriend, Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, told police he fatally beat Berreth with a baseball bat and burned her body.

___

10:37 p.m.

Investigators say a Colorado man beat his fiancee to death with a baseball bat after failing to convince a woman he was having an affair with to commit the killing.

The grim details revealed in a Colorado courtroom Tuesday provided the first public account of what led prosecutors to charge Patrick Frazee with murder and other charges in the death of Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was a 29-year-old flight instructor who had a 1-year-old daughter with Frazee.

She was last seen on Nov. 22 near her home in a mountain town near Colorado Springs, south of Denver. Her body has not been found.

Frazee has not entered a plea to any of the allegations. A judge ruled Tuesday that the 32-year-old will remain in jail without bond before his trial.