'The Corner' protagonist dead at 35 in Baltimore

A man whose life was the focus of "The Corner," a book about a year on a drug-plagued Baltimore street corner, has died.

Baltimore County Police told The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/RlRAjJ) that 35-year-old DeAndre McCullough was found dead Wednesday, and family told the paper there was evidence of a drug overdose.

"The Corner" came out in 1997. It was written by former police officer Edward Burns and David Simon, who went on to create the HBO series "The Wire." The book was also made into an HBO miniseries.

Police told the paper McCullough was found dead inside a residence in Woodlawn. A funeral will be held Tuesday.

Police said at the time of his death McCullough was being sought on warrants charging him with two armed robberies.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com