Texas woman uses rifle to shoot, kill alleged 'Peeping Tom' caught peering into bedroom window

A Texas woman fired a rifle through the wall of her home Friday, killing a man who had allegedly been peeping into her window, police said.

Houston Police responded to the 890 block of Irvington Boulevard around 11 p.m. to find a man suffering a gunshot wound to the torso outside the home, the Houston Chronicle reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was not immediately released, KHOU reported.

A woman told police she had caught the man peeping through her bedroom window, so she grabbed her rifle and fired through the wall of her home several times, striking him at least once. He staggered a short distance before collapsing at the scene.

"There was an adult female that was in one of the bedrooms who observed him looking into her window. She was in fear. She had a rifle. She shot numerous times through the wall, ending up striking the male. The male ran a little ways and passed out over here. He is dead on the scene," Houston police Lt. R. Willkens told reporters who arrived outside the house Friday night. "We're being told it was a peeping Tom."

Police said the woman, who has not been named, is cooperating with investigators. Homicide detectives were expected to investigate the incident further and later determine if she will face any charges. She claimed to have fired in self-defense, and investigators initially said it did not appear that the woman and man had any relationship or knew one another, KTRK reported.