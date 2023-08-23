Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas woman finds escaped python blocking her car in parking lot

The Texas police officer helped remove the python from the parking lot

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Texas deputy captures large snake in parking lot: 'What a beautiful snake' Video

Texas deputy captures large snake in parking lot: 'What a beautiful snake'

An Irving Police Department Officer Steve Burres assisted a North Texas resident after she happened upon a giant snake in the parking lot.

A woman in Texas is thankful that one local police officer was ready and proficient in wrangling snakes to handle a certain slithery reptile that made itself comfortable in a parking lot.

The Irving Police Department said that on Tuesday, August 22 they received a call from a frantic woman who said that a slithery snake was preventing her from reaching her car in a parking lot.

Texas police officer

A Texas police officer responded to an unusual call when a woman reported a loose snake was preventing her from reaching her car in a parking lot.  (Irving Police Department)

The department said that luckily Irving Police Department Officer Steve Burres has a "hidden talent" for handling wildlife, especially snakes.

"Officer Burres is our snake whisperer," Irving police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Burres has reportedly captured multiple snakes in the past.

Python

Irving Police Department officers measured the python and said it measured 6 feet long. (Irving Police Department)

In body camera footage, released by the department, Burres is seen stealthy grabbing ahold of the large snake, which he quickly identified as a python.

Responding authorities said that the on-the-loose snake measured approximately 6 feet in length. 

"What a beautiful snake," the officer is heard in the footage. "He is pretty."

"He's got an ungodly amount of teeth," the officer added as the snake is seen on body camera footage writhing in the parking lot.

Python

The officer and a wildlife official safely removed the large python. (Irving Police Department)

The other responding officers asked the woman if the snake is her neighbors, noting that it must have escaped. 

"It has to be," Burres said, noting that the snake is not native to Texas. 

After capturing the snake, officers called the local wildlife protection who arrived to assist removing the reptile from the parking lot.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.