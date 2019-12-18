Texas woman at domestic violence shelter finds son’s letter to Santa: ‘Dad was mad’

A Texas shelter for victims of domestic violence says a mother recently found a heartbreaking letter her 7-year-old son had written to Santa Claus explaining their difficult situation.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County, which provides shelter to families reeling from violent relationships, shared a photo of the letter which the mother had found in her son’s backpack.

Her son, Blake, tells Santa that he and his mom had to leave their house because “Dad was made.”

“We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared,” Blake wrote. “I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids.”

Blake then asks Santa if he is coming this year because he doesn’t have anything at the shelter. He asks Santa to bring him “some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a (watch).”

“I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?” Blake writes.

FLORIDA SHERIFF CALLS WOMAN'S DOMESTIC ABUSE MURDER WORST HE'S EVER SEEN, CALLS FOR LAWS TO CHANGE

The shelter says Blake will be getting what he asked for from Santa but noted that there are many other families suffering from domestic violence as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“…with 117 women and children needing shelter this holiday season, we need your help to make sure they have a safe place to stay throughout December,” the shelter wrote.