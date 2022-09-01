Texas woman attacked, shoots and kills assailant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman fatally shot a man early Wednesday outside a Houston-area business when he attacked her and crashed into several parked cars.

Officers in the suburb of Pasadena responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight 1400 block of South Houston Road.

An employee at a laboratory business was exiting an electronic gate when a man hit her car window with his fist and began yelling, Fox Houston reported. She told authorities she did not know him.

She left and closed the gate behind her, police said.

The man got into a vehicle and drove through the gate and hit several parked vehicles, police said. Another employee, a female, was outside the business and confronted the suspect and was attacked.

The person lawfully had a gun, police said. The pair struggled and the woman shot him twice, police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The woman was not injured.