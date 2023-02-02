Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas winter storm: Freezing rain and icy conditions bring down trees, power lines

Temperatures were rising on Thursday in central Texas

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
High voltage line blows in Canyon Lake, Texas Video

High voltage line blows in Canyon Lake, Texas

A high voltage line caught fire during the winter storm that swept through central Texas this week (Credit: Kathryn Catlett)

Multiple days of freezing rain, sleet, and icy conditions wreaked havoc across the southern U.S. this week, bringing down power lines and snapping trees throughout Texas and neighboring states. 

About 439,000 Texans were still without power on Thursday, including 153,000 in the state capital of Austin

Austin Energy had more than 100 crews working to restore power on Thursday afternoon, with Houston, New Braunfels, and other cities sending their own crews to assist. 

    Residents of Austin, Texas, were starting to dig out of a winter storm on Thursday.  (Reb Wayne)

    The Austin Fire Department responded to 146 calls on Wednesday evening through Thursday morning about power lines arcing or down.  (Reb Wayne)

    (Reb Wayne)

    (Fox News Digital)

    (Reb Wayne)

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, who took office last month, said that power may not be restored for some Austinites until Friday evening, lamenting his own lack of communication with residents. 

HUNDREDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELED IN TEXAS AS FORECASTERS WARN OF ‘DANGEROUS ICE EVENT’ SWEEPING SOUTHERN US

"I also want to acknowledge that like so many of our residents, I've been frustrated. I've been frustrated by the lack of power in our homes, including mine," Watson said at a press conference on Thursday morning. 

"I've been frustrated and disappointed in the communication that I feel like should have been better with the people of the city. A press conference like this to answer questions should have happened before now."

    Ice that has been accumulating this week started to thaw in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.  (Brittany Cheatheam/Granger, Texas)

    Tree limbs weighed down by ice have been snapping across central Texas.  (Brittany Cheatheam/Granger, Texas)

    (Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller)

Austin Energy said Thursday afternoon that they could not provide a specific timetable and "full restoration will take longer than initially anticipated."

"We know this is an update no one wants to hear. We understand this makes an already challenging situation even more unbearable," the utility tweeted. 

ICE STORM LEAVES AT LEAST 6 DEAD IN TEXAS IN SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS

The winter storm warning in central Texas did expire on Thursday as temperatures starting rising into the mid 30s and 40s, with warmer temperatures bringing their own perils. 

"As temperatures warm today, ice will begin melting and falling off of trees and buildings," National Weather Service Austin tweeted. "Please be aware of your surroundings to avoid being hit by falling ice!"

    A first responder attends to a collision on February 01, 2023, in Austin, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

    A wrecked car with ice build up sits on U.S. Highway 75 as emergency workers nearby work to remove it from the highway, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

    (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Officials encouraged residents to stay away from downed power lines and tree limbs that are in contact with power lines. 

"Assume downed power lines are energized and stay away from them. Do not try to clear trees from lines yourself," Austin Energy said. 

In a 12-hour period from 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday to 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Austin Fire Department responded to 146 calls for power lines arcing or down, as well as 10 structure fires. 

Paul Best