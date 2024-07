A Texas teen's spinal cord was severed after he jumped into a pool while trying to escape a wasp, according to his family.

On June 20, SJ Williams, 13, was "running away from a wasp" with a friend at a community pool and either dove or flipped head-first into the shallow end of the pool, severing his spinal cord and fracturing several other bones, according to a GoFundMe for his medical expenses.

"He said all he remembers after the jump, is floating face down in the pool thinking that his arm was floating next to him (because he couldn’t feel it)," his family wrote in a description of the GoFundMe page titled, "Support SJ's Journey to Recovery." "He said he thought he was going to drown because he couldn’t move, so he was just swallowing water. His friends said they thought he was just floating and playing at first."

If it were not for one of SJ's friends who realized he was not playing around, SJ might not be alive today, his family noted.

"SJ was rushed to the hospital and we received absolutely devastating news. His spinal cord had been severed so badly that he will not have use of his legs and arms," the GoFundMe description states. "SJ has been admitted to PICU. The fractured bones were repaired. However, the spinal cord is the main stem of the body, and we’re being told it's not repairable."

The accident took place at a community pool in Old Orchard Park in Frisco, near SJ's home in Little Elm, NBC 5 reported.

Eight days into his recovery, he was able to eat and drink normally again, according to his family. They continue to hold out hope for SJ's full recovery.

"Life happens quick. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. Never take anything or anyone for granted. You NEVER think it’ll happen to you, until it happens to you," SJ's mother, Anya, wrote in a Facebook post after the accident, adding later that she refuses "to believe this is SJ's story."

"He’s ONLY 13! He has WAY too much more life to actually LIVE & FULLY ENJOY," she wrote. "SJ has so much support and so many prayers being said and spoken everywhere."