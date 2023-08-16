Expand / Collapse search
Texas tattoo shop owner allegedly shoots, kills employee he fired: police

Arredondo allegedly killed his employee minutes after calling 911

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
A Texas business owner is accused of murdering a former employee who refused to leave his store during an argument Tuesday, police say.

Javier Arredondo, 42, was charged with one count of murder. Arlington Police Department said that the suspect called them Tuesday afternoon, allegedly that an employee he recently fired wouldn't leave his business.

According to FOX 4 Dallas, Arrendondo operates Vato Loco Tattoo Studio. Court documents indicate that two were quarreling about the employee's last paycheck.

The employee allegedly knocked over counter items and began shaking a display case when Arredondo asked his other employees to leave and call police, FOX 4 reported. 

Javier Arredondo mugshot

Tattoo shop owner Javier Arredondo, 42, was charged with one count of murder. (Arlington Police Department)

"[O]fficers learned Mr. Arredondo and the employee were engaged in a tense verbal exchange following the employee’s firing," Arlington Police Department explained in a Facebook post. "Then, minutes after placing the 911 call, Mr. Arredondo pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the employee, striking him."

The victim — a 46-year-old man — was dead when police arrived at the scene. Police do not believe he physically threatened Arredondo.

Vato Loco Tattoo Studio exteriors

The shooting took place at Vato Loco Tattoo Studio in Arlington. (FOX 4 Dallas)

"Investigators found no weapons on the deceased employee, and it does not appear he attempted to physically assault Mr. Arredondo," authorities added in their statement.

Arredondo was booked into the Arlington City Jail after his arrest. Arlington Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

Arlington City Jail exteriors

Arredondo was booked into the Arlington City Jail after his arrest. (Google Maps)