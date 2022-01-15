Expand / Collapse search
Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

Texas SWAT team responds to incident at synagogue as Facebook cuts service livestream

The congregation was operating a live stream when the situation began

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
A Texas SWAT team responded Saturday afternoon to an incident at a synagogue near Dallas.

The Colleyville Police Department said on Twitter that they are conducting SWAT operations "around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd."

All residents in the immediate area of the incident are being evacuated, according to the tweet.

The Congregation Beth Israel's address is 6100 Pleasant Run Rd.

Congregation Beth Israel. (Credit: Google Maps)

Congregation Beth Israel. (Credit: Google Maps) ((Credit: Google Maps))

The police department posted an additional update at 1:20 p.m. stating that the situation is ongoing and advised individuals to avoid the area.

The congregation had a Facebook live stream on its Facebook page for a service that had started three hours prior.

