Crime
Published

Texas suspects fire 50 to 70 shots at Houston-area gas station, 2 dead

Three suspects fired 'AR-15 type weapons' at an SUV, killing two men, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano
Two men died in a double shooting at a Hosuton-area gas station Monday where 50 to 70 gunshots were fired, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred on the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard around 3 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Both victims, in their mid-20s, were killed while in an SUV parked at a gas pump.

They died at the scene. 

Two men were killed when at least three shooters fired 50 to 70 shots into their vehicle at a Houston-area gas pump. 

Two men were killed when at least three shooters fired 50 to 70 shots into their vehicle at a Houston-area gas pump.  (KRIV)

A third person in the vehicle was struck by gunfire and is expected to survive. 

Gonzalez said at least three suspects in dark clothing with masks got out of another vehicle with "AR-15 type weapons" and fired 50 to 70 shots. They then fled the scene. 

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. 

"You hear gunshots. You don't want to look outside. People, they're crazy, a woman, who lives across the street from ther gas station and declined to give her name, told Fox Houston. They'll run in your apartment to hide or get away or whatever. Or if they see you and you seen something you're not supposed to see, they'll come after you," one woman said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.