Texas suspect in custody after fatal stabbing leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A man suspected of stabbing three people at a north Austin residence is now in police custody.

Police responded to screams inside the residence and forced their way inside.

Inside, they found a man holding a stabbed female with a knife, and officers opened fire at the suspect.

A man suspected of stabbing three people — one fatally — at a residence in north Austin is under arrest, police said Sunday.

Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson of the Austin Police Department said police heard screaming from inside the residence when they arrived and forced their way inside.

Once inside, they saw a man with a knife holding a female who had been stabbed. They opened fire shortly after. The suspect was struck and injured.

TEXAS TEEN FOUND STABBED IN BATHTUB LIKELY STALKED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT WHO TEXTED HER FRIENDS: POLICE

"Due to the exigency of the situation, to preserve life and prevent further harm to the individuals inside, the officers made the decision to force entry through the front door of the residence," Henderson said during a news conference Sunday. "The female who had been held by the suspect was escorted outside of the residence by the officers."

Three children were inside the residence but were unharmed, Henderson said.

TEXAS WOMAN FOUND GUILTY IN FATAL STABBING OF WOMAN ON VACATION IN DALLAS

Officers found the body of a woman with stab wounds in one of the bedrooms. Henderson said the relationship between the people involved is not yet known.

The officers who discharged their firearms were placed on administrative duties as per policy.