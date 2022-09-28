Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas student wounded in drive-by shooting near high school; suspected gunman at-large

Student shot near H. Grady Spruce High School in Dallas, Texas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Texas police are searching for a gunman after a student was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting near a high school in Dallas on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road across from H. Grady Spruce High School, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The juvenile was hospitalized in stable condition, KXAS-TV reported. No further details about the juvenile’s age, gender or injury were immediately available.

The Dallas Independent School District notified parents about the shooting near campus. The district said there was never a threat inside the campus, according to the reports.

  • officers investigating shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    No information about a suspect was immediately released. (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

  • aerials of police at intersection
    Image 2 of 3

    The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at H. Grady Spruce High School in Dallas, Texas. (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

  • a police car and bystanders at scene of shooting
    Image 3 of 3

    The school district canceled afterschool games and practices at the high school were canceled Tuesday. (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

All after-school games and practices at the school were canceled Tuesday, the district announced.

Authorities did not immediately provide any information or description of the suspect or vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.