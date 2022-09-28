Texas student wounded in drive-by shooting near high school; suspected gunman at-large

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas police are searching for a gunman after a student was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting near a high school in Dallas on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road across from H. Grady Spruce High School, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The juvenile was hospitalized in stable condition, KXAS-TV reported. No further details about the juvenile’s age, gender or injury were immediately available.

The Dallas Independent School District notified parents about the shooting near campus. The district said there was never a threat inside the campus, according to the reports.

All after-school games and practices at the school were canceled Tuesday, the district announced.

Authorities did not immediately provide any information or description of the suspect or vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.