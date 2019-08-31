At least 21 shot, 5 killed in West Texas shooting, official says; suspect dead

At least 21 people were shot and five people were killed Saturday in a series of shootings in the area of Midland and Odessa, Texas, an Odessa city official told Fox News.

A suspect, who local police identified only as a white male in his mid-30s, was shot and killed at an Odessa movie theater, local police said.

"It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects," Midland Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Odessa spokesperson Devin Sanchez told Fox News that a Texas state trooper was among the victims and was shot on Interstate 20.

Odessa Mayor David Turner told Fox News there was one shooter who opened fire in Odessa after a police chase. Earlier, the Midland Police Department said it believed there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is said to be driving a gold or white small Toyota truck, while the other suspect is driving a U.S. Postal Service van.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) urged the public to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring. Residents of Midland and Odessa were also urged to stay inside.

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and the White House is monitoring the situation, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

Justice Department spokesman Kerri Kupec tweeted that Attorney General William Barr was monitoring the situation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decried what he called a "senseless and cowardly attack."

"The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack," Abbott said in a statement. "I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

In a video clip posted to Twitter, police can be seen outside a local business responding to the incident.

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin was on lockdown.

Odessa is about 20 miles southwest of Midland. Both cities are more than 300 miles west of Dallas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.