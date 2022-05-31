Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent reveals 'chaos' of responding to Robb Elementary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Border Patrol agent is opening up Tuesday about the "chaos" he experienced after grabbing a shotgun and responding to the school shooting in Uvalde last week while he was off-duty.

Jacob Albarado, speaking to NBC’s "Today" show, said he was sitting down to get a haircut when he received a text from his wife – a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary – saying "there is an active shooter, help, I love you."

Albarado said he then raced with his barber "as fast as I could" to the school, which his daughter also attends.

When he got there, Albarado said he saw "just chaos" as "everyone was trying to get to the school."

"I was just trying to get towards my wife’s room and my daughter’s room," Albarado recalled. "I went back to my barber’s truck, he got me his shotgun. He gave me some shells, I put whatever shells I had in my pocket and then I took off running towards the school."

As he approached the school, Albarado told NBC "I could just see kids coming out of the windows and kids coming my way so I was just helping all the kids out."

"At one point I was there at the door, fixing to go in, but I didn’t have any of my gear, it wouldn’t have been a smart move for me," Albarado said, describing the police presence on-scene. "All of those guys had their gear and stuff."

He then received word from his wife that she evacuated the building, and Albarado said "when I saw my daughter it was a big relief."

He later says he "cleared out the rooms there" at Robb Elementary.

"All of her friends, I could just see their faces – half of them, fine, the other ones, panicking and crying," Albarado told NBC. "I was just trying to keep them as calm as they could as they were evacuating."

Albarado also said "to me, I believe everyone there was doing the best they could, given the circumstances."

The shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead.