Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent reveals 'chaos' of responding to Robb Elementary

Salvador Ramos killed 19 students, 2 teachers in shooting

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Memorial services begin for Uvalde school shooting victims Video

Memorial services begin for Uvalde school shooting victims

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul hears from Uvalde, Texas, community members and details their call to action on President Biden and Gov. Greg Abbott on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Border Patrol agent is opening up Tuesday about the "chaos" he experienced after grabbing a shotgun and responding to the school shooting in Uvalde last week while he was off-duty. 

Jacob Albarado, speaking to NBC’s "Today" show, said he was sitting down to get a haircut when he received a text from his wife – a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary – saying "there is an active shooter, help, I love you." 

Albarado said he then raced with his barber "as fast as I could" to the school, which his daughter also attends. 

When he got there, Albarado said he saw "just chaos" as "everyone was trying to get to the school." 

Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP/Dario Lopez-Mills)

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: ONE WEEK LATER, FAITH LEADERS SHARE ANGUISH, HOPE FOR THE FUTURE 

"I was just trying to get towards my wife’s room and my daughter’s room," Albarado recalled. "I went back to my barber’s truck, he got me his shotgun. He gave me some shells, I put whatever shells I had in my pocket and then I took off running towards the school." 

As he approached the school, Albarado told NBC "I could just see kids coming out of the windows and kids coming my way so I was just helping all the kids out." 

"At one point I was there at the door, fixing to go in, but I didn’t have any of my gear, it wouldn’t have been a smart move for me," Albarado said, describing the police presence on-scene. "All of those guys had their gear and stuff." 

Rene Lucero and his wife, Alva, visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 31.

Rene Lucero and his wife, Alva, visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 31. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

He then received word from his wife that she evacuated the building, and Albarado said "when I saw my daughter it was a big relief." 

He later says he "cleared out the rooms there" at Robb Elementary

"All of her friends, I could just see their faces – half of them, fine, the other ones, panicking and crying," Albarado told NBC. "I was just trying to keep them as calm as they could as they were evacuating." 

A police officer comforts family members at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26.

A police officer comforts family members at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Albarado also said "to me, I believe everyone there was doing the best they could, given the circumstances." 

The shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead