Texas school to fire teacher arrested in child prostitution sting

A school district in Texas has begun the termination process for a newly-hired teacher after he was arrested in a sex trafficking case.

Police in Dallas, Texas, arrested Gershon Caston on July 20, according to FOX 4, and are charging him with compelling prostitution under 18, sexual assault of a child, and trafficking of a child.

Police said that the alleged crimes were committed in both June and July.

Red Oak Independent School District, which has schools located just south of Dallas, said in a statement that Caston is suspended without pay, adding that a termination process has begun.

Caston was hired in May and was set to begin work with a strength and conditioning camp in August, according to the district.

Jail records indicate Caston is in jail on a $450,000 bond.