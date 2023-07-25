Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas school to fire teacher arrested in child prostitution sting

Texas school officials say that the suspect is currently suspended without pay

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A school district in Texas has begun the termination process for a newly-hired teacher after he was arrested in a sex trafficking case.

Police in Dallas, Texas, arrested Gershon Caston on July 20, according to FOX 4, and are charging him with compelling prostitution under 18, sexual assault of a child, and trafficking of a child.

Police said that the alleged crimes were committed in both June and July.

Red Oak Independent School District, which has schools located just south of Dallas, said in a statement that Caston is suspended without pay, adding that a termination process has begun.

Texas mugshot

Police in Dallas, Texas, arrested Gershon Caston on July 20, according to FOX 4, and are charging him with compelling prostitution under 18, sexual assault of a child, and trafficking of a child. (Dallas County)

Caston was hired in May and was set to begin work with a strength and conditioning camp in August, according to the district.

Jail records indicate Caston is in jail on a $450,000 bond.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.