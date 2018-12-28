Texas school bus driver gifts holiday presents to kids on his bus: report

A Texas bus driver likely helped spread a bit of cheer this holiday season when he reportedly bought dozens of presents for kids on his route.

The kind gesture was carried out by Lake Highlands Elementary School driver Curtis Jenkins, who took the time to uncover items on every kid’s wish list, ABC News reported Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school took to Facebook Saturday, praising Jenkins and sharing pictures of the presents, wrapped and ready as they sat on the school bus.

“This is Curtis Jenkins, a bus driver for our school. He asked every kid on the bus what they wanted for Christmas and then BOUGHT IT FOR THEM!” the post said. “There was even a bike on that bus!!! This reminds us how much good there is in the world and how we should all strive to be a little more like Curtis.”

WOMAN FINDS WALMART SHOPPER’S ENGAGEMENT RING IN INSTANT POT BOX

Jenkins reportedly used his personal funds to purchase 70 presents, which the children learned of on Dec. 21, according to ABC News. He also reportedly received some assistance from people in the area who learned of his plan.

"Kids these days need to see positivity," Jenkins told ABC. "If you show a lot of kids a lot of love they will do the same.”