Texas
Published

Texas robbery victim shoots and kills suspect who pulled gun on him

The robbery victim shot one suspect in the neck in San Antonio, Texas

By Paul Best | Fox News
A robbery suspect was shot and killed in the early hours of Friday morning at an apartment complex in San Antonio after pulling a gun on the would-be victim, according to local media reports. 

A man was returning to his apartment around 3:30 a.m. when three males jumped out a car in the parking lot and tried to rob him, Fox affiliate KABB reports. 

The victim refused to hand anything over and pulled out his own gun, then shot one of the suspects in the neck, according to the local news outlet. 

TEXAS WOMEN ACCUSED OF STEALING 460 GALLONS OF FUEL FROM 7-ELEVEN GAS STATION, POLICE SAY

FILE PHOTO: A police cruiser in San Antonio, Texas. 

FILE PHOTO: A police cruiser in San Antonio, Texas.  (San Antonio Police Department)

The wounded suspect, who was described as a young man, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. 

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in western San Antonio, Texas

Police did not respond to a request for comment on Monday about the two other suspects involved in the incident. 

