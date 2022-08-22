Texas robbery victim shoots and kills suspect who pulled gun on him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A robbery suspect was shot and killed in the early hours of Friday morning at an apartment complex in San Antonio after pulling a gun on the would-be victim, according to local media reports.

A man was returning to his apartment around 3:30 a.m. when three males jumped out a car in the parking lot and tried to rob him, Fox affiliate KABB reports.

The victim refused to hand anything over and pulled out his own gun, then shot one of the suspects in the neck, according to the local news outlet.

The wounded suspect, who was described as a young man, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in western San Antonio, Texas.

Police did not respond to a request for comment on Monday about the two other suspects involved in the incident.