Texas prosecutor: 2nd video has emerged giving 'clear view' of deputies who shot, killed man

A Texas prosecutor says a second video has emerged that gives authorities a "very clear view" of a confrontation between deputies and a man who had his hands raised before he was shot and killed.

Bexar (bayr) County District Attorney Nico LaHood on Tuesday described the video as "disturbing," but cautioned against a rush to judgment as authorities investigate Friday's shooting that killed 41-year-old Gilbert Flores.

An initial video recorded by a motorist from some distance was posted by a San Antonio TV station. It showed Flores outside a residence facing two deputies when he raises his hands while standing motionless. The deputies fired on him multiple times.

Sheriff's officials say Flores was armed and that nonlethal efforts to subdue him, including using a Taser, were unsuccessful.