Manhunt underway after reports of a 'targeted' Chick-fil-A shooting in Texas: police

Texas police are searching for a homicide suspect after two people were reportedly killed in a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

The Irving Police Department announced that suspect Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, is suspected of shooting at least two people in 5300 block of North MacArthur Blvd in Irving, Texas. According to FOX 4 Dallas, the location was a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Authorities confirmed the shooting in a statement to Fox News Digital. In a statement, an Irving Police Department spokesperson explained that officers were alerted to the situation at around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds," the spokesperson said. "Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene by Irving Fire medics."

"The suspect fled before the officers' arrival," the official added.

The spokesperson also disclosed that police believe the shooting was targeted.

"We do believe this was a targeted incident and that this was not a random act of violence," the official added.

Locals are being asked to look out for a silver 1997 Honda vehicle with a Texas license place reading GVH6205. Police warn that the suspect may still be dangerous and ask residents to contact 911 immediately if they see him.

Irving Police Department also asks residents to avoid the surrounding area as they investigate.

There is no additional information about the shooting at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.