Manhunt underway after reports of a 'targeted' Chick-fil-A shooting in Texas: police

Police in Irving, Texas, are conducting an active manhunt

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Texas police are searching for a homicide suspect after two people were reportedly killed in a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

The Irving Police Department announced that suspect Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, is suspected of shooting at least two people in 5300 block of North MacArthur Blvd in Irving, Texas. According to FOX 4 Dallas, the location was a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Authorities confirmed the shooting in a statement to Fox News Digital. In a statement, an Irving Police Department spokesperson explained that officers were alerted to the situation at around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds," the spokesperson said. "Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene by Irving Fire medics."

Chick-fil-A restaurant exteriors

Police are responding to a report of two people being killed at a Chick-fil-A in Texas. (Google Earth)

"The suspect fled before the officers' arrival," the official added.

The spokesperson also disclosed that police believe the shooting was targeted.

"We do believe this was a targeted incident and that this was not a random act of violence," the official added.

Split image of mugshot and car license

The suspect has been identified as Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37. (Irving Police Department)

Locals are being asked to look out for a silver 1997 Honda vehicle with a Texas license place reading GVH6205. Police warn that the suspect may still be dangerous and ask residents to contact 911 immediately if they see him.

Irving Police Department also asks residents to avoid the surrounding area as they investigate.

Irving Police Department exteriors

The Irving Police Department is actively investigating the Texas shooting. (Google Maps)

There is no additional information about the shooting at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.