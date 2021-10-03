Texas police say 'armed citizen' shot robbers at fast-food chicken chain, killing 1 suspect, wounding second

Texas authorities say an armed customer intervened during the attempted robbery of a fried chicken fast food restaurant, fatally wounding one gunman and sending a second suspect struck by gunfire to the hospital.

Port Arthur police responded around 8:45 p.m. Friday to an aggravated robbery happening at the Church’s Chicken location at 1849 Jefferson Drive. Detectives learned that two suspects armed with handguns were robbing the restaurant, but an armed citizen intervened and a shootout ensued.

"Several shots were fired and both suspects were struck," the Port Arthur Police Department said in a press release. "The suspects fled the scene and were later located by police officers."

One of the suspects was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said. The second was located at Normandy Apartments, KFDM reported, and was brought to the emergency room for treatment.

The armed citizen remained at the scene, was questioned by detectives and then released. The incident is still under active investigation by Port Arthur Police’s Criminal Investigations Division. It happened just a day after another armed robbery at a Jack in the Box in the same town, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told KFDM it was not immediately clear whether the same two suspects were responsible.