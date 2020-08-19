Massive Texas plant fire seen from miles away, could rage for hours

A large fire is burning at an industrial park in Grand Prairie, west of Dallas. Firefighters are concerned about the chemicals burning, a nearby lumber yard catching fire and power lines coming down.

The fire at the Poly-America facility near the President George Bush Turnpike just north of Pioneer Parkway started burning around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Flames and smoke could be seen from miles away and explosions could be heard in the distance.

The plume of smoke was so large that the National Weather Service captured it on the radar.

“It’s not something you see every day. And I was relatively close to it when it went off so it’s kind of like everything’s setting in for me now. Before, it was like, oh my gosh what’s going on. Now that I’m back over here and out of the way, I don’t have to be as hyper-cautious of my surroundings,” said Jennifer Borell, who saw the fire when it first started.

According to its website, Poly-America makes plastic film and trash bags. The company also recycles plastic.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said the fire was caused by high-tension power lines falling into the plastic inventory.

Several railcars near the facility that reportedly contain flammable material have already caught fire. The fire is also threatening a nearby lumber yard and electrical towers.

Firefighters are now working defensively, using a truck with spray foam to try to keep the blaze from spreading.

They expect the fire will be burning for most of the day.

