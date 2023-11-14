Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas plane crashes into car after overshooting runway

Small aircraft destroys fence at Aero County Airport in McKinney before slamming into vehicle

A driver has been injured in Texas after their car was struck by a small plane that overshot an airport’s runway while landing. 

Video captured of the incident over the weekend in McKinney, outside of Dallas, shows the plane crashing through a fence at the Aero Country Airport before colliding with a silver sedan that was traveling on a road adjacent to its path. 

"I saw the airplane coming down the runway quickly I knew that he wasn’t gonna have time to stop. It was clearly going too fast, the tires were smoking… So I quickly pulled out my phone because I could tell something was about to happen," Jack Schneider, a witness who recorded the footage, told WFAA. 

Witnesses who spoke to the pilot following the crash said he told them it was his first time landing at the airport and that his plane’s reverse thrust – which is used to slow the plane after touching down on the tarmac -- was not working, according to the station. 

TEXAS AIRPORT EMPLOYEE KILLED AFTER BEING HIT BY VEHICLE 

Plane crashes into car in McKinney, Texas

This photo provided by the McKinney Fire Department shows officials at the site of a crash involving a small plane and a vehicle near Aero Country Airport on Saturday, Nov. 11, in McKinney, Texas. (McKinney Fire Department via AP)

"It was completely surreal. I wasn’t expecting it," Schneider added. 

Following the afternoon crash, medics evaluated both people in the plane and took the car's driver to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a statement from the McKinney Fire Department. 

An image released by the department shows the sedan suffered heavy damage to its front. 

TEXAS PLANE CRASHES INTO 2-STORY GEORGETOWN HOME, INJURING 3 

Road near airport in McKinney, Texas

The road that the car was traveling on near Aero County Airport in Texas during the moment of the crash. (Google Maps)

The flight originated in Midland, a Texas city 330 miles west of Dallas, and had been attempting an emergency landing at the Aero Country Airport, the fire department said. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash. 

The incident happened after a small plane crashed into a vacant home in Georgetown, Texas, in late July. 

Small plane in house

A small plane crashed into a vacant two-story home in Georgetown, Texas, in July. (Georgetown Fire Department)

Photos released following that accident showed the wreckage of the plane entangled in the roof of the property. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

