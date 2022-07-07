Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Texas pipeline explodes, residents evacuated

No one was reported injured

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A pipeline exploded Thursday in Fort Bend County, Texas. 

Sharing photos of the scene – with orange flames shooting high into the air – the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Fort Bend County wrote that the explosion occurred off of BJ Dusek Road between Orchard and Wallis. 

"The area is isolated in a field and all of the area surrounding is restricted," it said, instructing residents to avoid the area.

The office said that the pipeline company was en route to the site and residents in the surrounding area had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

People look at a pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County, Texas

People look at a pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County, Texas (Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable)

According to the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, the pipeline exploded in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, just west of Orchard.

It said the fire had been put out at 12:15 p.m. local time.

No structures were threatened by the explosion

A home near a pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County, Texas

A home near a pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County, Texas (Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable)

Constable Chad Norvell tweeted a video of the continuing explosion against a partly cloudy sky. 

Fire from a pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County, Texas

Fire from a pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County, Texas (Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable)

"Natural gas line. No injuries or structures [were] damaged. It will take some time to close the line and burn off," he said. 

Fire shoots upward after a pipeline explodes in Fort Bend County, Texas

Fire shoots upward after a pipeline explodes in Fort Bend County, Texas (The Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Fort Bend County)

No further information was immediately available. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.