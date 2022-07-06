Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

BA.5 becomes dominant US omicron subvariant

The subvariants are fueling a global spike in cases

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The omicron subvariant BA.5 is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BA.5 now makes up 53.6% of cases nationwide.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows there have been 179,507 new COVID-19 cases and more than 430 deaths in the past day. 

However, according to The New York Times, only 23 states now release new data – and just once a week and testing has also been reduced.

Vacationers from Pittsburgh, Pa., watch the ocean from the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, June 19, 2022. 

While the virus is still infecting Americans, vaccination and infection have offered a level of protection against severe illness. 

However, vaccine protection is waning and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised vaccine makers to target BA.4 and BA.5 in updated shots to be prepared for this fall.

FILE - A Northwell Health registered nurse fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. 

BA4 makes up 16.5% of the variants in circulation.

Experts say a new variant could still arise that is capable of escaping built-up immunity. 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is on the rise in 110 countries, with a 20% spike overall that is being driven by BA.4 and BA.5. 

A doctor passes in front of University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Dec. 11, 2020. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 88 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus and there have been over a million deaths due to the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.