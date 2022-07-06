BA.5 becomes dominant US omicron subvariant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The omicron subvariant BA.5 is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BA.5 now makes up 53.6% of cases nationwide.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows there have been 179,507 new COVID-19 cases and more than 430 deaths in the past day.

However, according to The New York Times, only 23 states now release new data – and just once a week and testing has also been reduced.

THIS JULY 4TH, COVID IS STILL KILLING HUNDREDS OF AMERICANS EACH DAY

While the virus is still infecting Americans, vaccination and infection have offered a level of protection against severe illness.

However, vaccine protection is waning and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised vaccine makers to target BA.4 and BA.5 in updated shots to be prepared for this fall.

BA4 makes up 16.5% of the variants in circulation.

FDA WANTS COVID BOOSTERS TARGETING OMICRON BA.4, BA.5 SUBVARIANTS

Experts say a new variant could still arise that is capable of escaping built-up immunity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is on the rise in 110 countries, with a 20% spike overall that is being driven by BA.4 and BA.5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 88 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus and there have been over a million deaths due to the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.