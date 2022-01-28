Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Texas law enforcement officer's killing results in charges against five more people

Jose Santos Gutierrez Cruz, 68, and Jose Romel Hernandez Cruz, 43, are being charged with hindering apprehension

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Charges have been filed on two additional individuals related to the fatal shooting of a Texas corporal during a traffic stop in Houston on Sunday. 

The Houston Police Department announced that charges have now been filed against five individuals in connection to the fatal shooting of Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway, 47.

Oscar Rosales, 51, is being charged with capital murder of a police officer, while Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, are being charged with tampering with evidence.

    Oscar Rosales Mugshot (Houston Police Department)

    Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez (Houston Police Department)

    Henri Mauricio Pereira (Houston Police Department)

Two other individuals, Jose Santos Gutierrez Cruz, 68, and Jose Romel Hernandez Cruz, 43, are being charged with hindering apprehension.

The Houston Police Department also released their mugshots on Friday.

    Jose Romel Hernandez Cruz (Houston Police Department)

    Jose Santos Gutierrez Cruz (Houston Police Department)

Rosales is accused of fatally shooting Galloway on early Sunday morning during a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m. when police say that the suspect got out of his vehicle and opened fire with an "assault-type weapon," witnesses say, and left the corporal dead.

On Monday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that video evidence of the shooting was recovered.

Rosales was apprehended in Mexico on Wednesday, and has since been handed over to authorities in the United States. 

Harris County Cpl. Charles Galloway was gunned down during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Harris County Cpl. Charles Galloway was gunned down during a traffic stop Sunday morning. (Houston OEM)

His common-law wife and her brother were arrested after the traffic stop. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that they are not U.S. citizens.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said that Rosales is likely not the suspect's actual name, which means authorities don't have a clear history of his past. 

"Oscar Rosales is the name that he is known by now, it is not known under that name where his true citizenship is, what his true criminal history is, but this photograph tells you who we’re looking for," she said. "You can’t run from your own photo."

