Texas Naval air station on lockdown, suspect in custody, officials say

A Naval air station in Texas is on lockdown and a suspect is in custody, officials said Wednesday, nearly a week after a Saudi national opened fire at a base in Pensacola, Florida, killing three and wounding eight more.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi issued a warning Wednesday morning at around 7:30, urging members of the base to “remain in place.”

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the message read. “Shelter in place. Base on lockdown.”

Several minutes later, officials posted an update that a suspect was in custody.

“We will lift lockdown when we’ve ensured the scene is safe. Remain in place.”

Circumstances surrounding the lockdown were not immediately clear but it comes just days after a Saudi national went on a shooting spree at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three U.S. sailors and injuring eight more.

