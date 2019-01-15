Texas mother missing after watching movie at co-worker's home, police say

Police in Texas are searching for a mother who they say disappeared earlier this month after leaving a co-worker's house.

Emily Wade, 38, of Ennis, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, the local police department said on Facebook. The mother-of-one left a Chili's co-worker's home around 8:30 p.m. after the two watched a movie together, according to her mother, who said it's unlike Wade to disappear.

“This is the worst nightmare a mother could ever go through... not knowing anything,” her mother, Shirley Wade, told Fox affiliate KDFW. “She said she’d be gone a couple hours and I believed her. And I still believe she was planning on coming on home.”

Wade, her 7-year-old daughter, and her mother live together in an apartment in Ennis. Wade's ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Jared Jones, also lives in Ennis.

Her life, Jones said, was "nothing she would run away from," as "everything has been just copacetic and beautiful."

Investigators have reportedly cleared Jones, Wade's mother, and the co-worker with whom she watched a movie as persons of interest in her disappearance.

Wade's brother, Chad Wade, told the news station he believes she was abducted or her car was stolen. He flew in from Kentucky and is working with the Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team to help search for his sister.

Wade's car, which is also missing, is described as a 2012 four-door Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plates 411PAZ. Police said the vehicle has a broken bumper on the front.

The mother is described as a white female with blonde hair. She weighs roughly 140 pounds and is 5-foot-6-inches tall, according to investigators. She was last seen wearing a peach-colored sweater with blue jeans and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Wade's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.