Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report

A mother of five children has been killed in San Antonio, Texas, after being struck by a driver outside her home while defending her daughter who "was being bullied from kids from school," reports say.

Pennie Gomez, 36, is now facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the death of Ashley Lopez on Jan. 11, Bexar County court records show.

Ana Blanco, who is Lopez’s mother, said in an interview that the 28-year-old mom was protecting her 11-year-old daughter from kids that showed up at her home that night, according to KENS5.

"My granddaughter was being bullied from kids from school," Blanco told the station, describing what she says was happening in the moments before Lopez was hit.

Police told KABB that at least 30 people were in the area of Angela Walk and South Picoso street when a fight broke out involving Lopez and another woman.

An arrest report viewed by the station, citing witnesses, alleged Gomez got into a silver Hyundai Sonata and intentionally ran over both Lopez and the other individual.

The report said one witness began banging on the car window to tell Gomez that she had hit someone and that person was still trapped underneath the vehicle -- but when that person tried to lift the car off the victim, Gomez instead drove off and dragged one of the women up to 30 feet underneath her car, KABB reports.

Lopez reportedly was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman – who was not identified – survived.

The San Antonio Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Gomez is being held on $251,000 bond, reports say.

Fox News' Mitch Picasso and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.