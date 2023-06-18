Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas mom arrested after dangling infant son out of third-story window: police

Greondria Whitfield is due to appear in court on Tuesday

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz
A Houston area mom was arrested for allegedly dangling her infant son out of a third-story apartment window, police said. 

The Harris County Constable’s Office says 23-year-old Greondria Whitfield is charged with child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.  

Greondria Whitfield

Greondria Whitfield's first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.  (Harris County Constable: Precinct 4)

Constable Mark Harman shared a photo of Whitfield holding her four-month-old son out the window of what investigators said is the third story of the apartment building. 

Additional details on the circumstances of Greondria’s charges remain unclear at this time. Online court records show she remains in custody at the Harris County Jail

Whitfield’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 