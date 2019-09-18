Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas men arrested after 2 kilos of crystal meth are found in vehicle: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Texas authorities say they found two kilograms of crystal meth during a traffic stop DAY, and the occupants of the vehicle were arrested on Monday.

Roberto Jalomo, 35, and Jared Driskell, 34, face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities say Jared Driskell and Roberto Jalmo were carrying $160,000 worth of crystal meth when their vehicle was pulled over on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers assigned to the DEA Task Force initiated a traffic stop of Jalomo and Driskell’s vehicle. A K-9 was used to conduct a search and uncovered the meth on the rear passenger floorboard and a gun inside the center console, the sheriff’s office said.

Jalomo was detained without incident, but Driskell allegedly tried to punch a trooper before fleeing. He was apprehended by DEA and DPS, the sheriff’s office said.

The men were transported to the private federal detention facility, GEO Federal Holding, pending their initial hearings.

The street value of the contraband police recovered is estimated to be around $160,000, according to BCSO.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.